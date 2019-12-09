Bipasha Basu Wishes Ex-boyfriend Dino Morea With This Lovely Throwback Picture

Birthdays are truly memorable occasions in one's life and it becomes even more special with the wishes of our loved ones. Bollywood actor Dino Morea is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for him from his friends in the industry. The charming actor is receiving several warm wishes from all of his fans and friends. One of them was Bipasha Basu who took to her social media to wish the actor. It is not a hidden fact that the two were dating during the early phase of their career and also starred together in the 2002 blockbuster horror film, Raaz.

Bipasha shared a birthday wish for her ex Dino Morea

Bipasha took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture with Dino and leave an adorable birthday message for him. The picture has Dino looking handsome in a white shirt while Bipasha is looking beautiful in a red saree. The two can be seen flashing their lovely smiles in the picture. The Alone actor captioned the picture which read as 'Happy Birthday @thedinomorea Stay happy and blessed.' Reportedly, when Bipasha started her film career after coming to Mumbai, she was in a relationship with Dino. Their relationship garnered a lot of buzz in tinsel town back then. Check out the picture here.

Bipasha met her husband Karan Singh Grover on the sets of the film Alone

However, the duo split eventually but remain good friends till today. The two still share an amicable bond with each other. Dino also attended the wedding of Bipasha with Karan Singh Grover. Recently, Bipasha took to Instagram and posted a collage of pictures of herself and the surprise of a bouquet of beautiful flowers given to her by her husband Karan. The Raaz actor also updated her story with a video and a heartfelt note which read - ''It's been 5 years together and still it feels so new.. thank you @iamksgofficial for being you. You make me feel..in all possible ways.. which no one ever could.'' The couple met during their first film together, Alone. The movie was a supernatural film about a woman who is haunted by her dead sister. The romance between the lead actors started budding during the movie shoots. The happily married couple has never left each other's side ever since and continue to give their fans some major couple goals with their sweet and adorable Instagram posts.

