Director Indrajit Nattoji Calls 'Aafat-e-Ishq' Starring Neha Sharma 'Dark Dramedy'

Actor Neha Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming dark drama feature film Aafat-e-Ishq. Marking the second feature film of the artist-turned-director Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is an official remake of the Hungarian film Liza, The Fox-Fairy. It is set to release on the OTT platform Zee 5 at the end of October. Read on to know.

Neha Sharma starrer Aafat-e-Ishq

Set in the small-town Indian heartland, the film will follow the story of a young woman finding herself in the middle of murder mystery. Director Indrajit Nattoji who previously helmed Kay Kay Menon starrer Aagey Se Right got candid about the filming process of the movie and worked with actor Neha Sharma and the cast.

Talking about the cast of the film, the director was all praise for Neha Sharma as he said, ''Neha Sharma was a revelation! Very different from her social media persona. She is a dedicated and intelligent actor and completely transformed herself into the character of my protagonist- Lallo.''

He further added, ''Aafat-e-Ishq is a dark dramedy set in the small-town Indian heartland. It is the story of a young woman’s quest for true love where she finds herself as the prime suspect of a series of deaths while an ancient curse looms large. The story has fantasy elements with a whodunit twist''.

Making of Aafat-e-Ishq

He further explained the support he received from his team while creatively approaching the remake of the critically acclaimed Hungarian film and how they incorporated the quirky dark humour in the film. He added, ''The idea was to bring in a fresh storytelling style for the adaptation. I finally collaborated with Neha Bahuguna on the script and came up with an ‘original’ script for Aaft-e-Ishq, which was more an adaptation than a ‘remake’ of Liza.'' He also opened up about the challenges he faced while making the film.

He said, '''Liza- the Fox Fairy’ is set in 1970s Hungary, with a backdrop of an emerging consumerist society. To tell our version of Liza, we decided to set the film in a diametrically opposite universe- the quintessential Indian heartland. The challenge was to reinterpret an East-European story to that of the small-town Hindi heartland. We shot in extremely challenging times, at the height of the pandemic.''

He further mentioned the rest of the cast by saying, ''Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, and Namit Das are veteran actors who were my first and only choice for the characters of Vikram, Prem Gunjan, and Atmaram respectively. When all of them came together, the set was one big happy family with constant laughter, fulfilling conversations, and incredible performances.''

Aafat-e-Ishq will premiere on Zee 5 on October 29.

