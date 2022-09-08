Director Raj Mehta Confirms 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo 2', Demands Maniesh Paul's Dates For Sequel

Touted as one of the most entertaining films of the year, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set for a sequel. The film received rave reviews at the Box Office and the entire cast, especially Maniesh Paul, who was praised for his amusing bromance with Varun Dhawan and camaraderie with Anil Kapoor. Paul left a strong impact on the audience with his entertaining performance and now it seems like the director is set to revive his character in the sequel.

Director Raj Mehta demands Maniesh Paul's dates for Jug Jugg Jeeyo's sequel

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, director Raj Mehta confirmed Jug Jugg Jeeyo 2 by asking Maniesh Paul to free his dates for the same. During an AMA session held by Maniesh, a netizen asked him, "When is Jug Jugg Jeeyo 2 coming?" Replying to it, the Indian television presenter said, "Only Raj Mehta knows".

Responding to it, Mehta wrote, "Everything is ready, Gurpreet Sir's date is the only problem". Later, Maniesh reposted it on his IG Stories and penned, "Meri dates? Sir all for u. Tijori mein rakhi beer toh nahi pi gaye?"

Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released on June 24, 2022, to favourable reviews from critics who praised the performances as well as the plot. It was a commercial success and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022 when it was released, earning a total of $135.19 crore worldwide. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Mehta opened up on how difficult is it to balance emotion and humour in the movie.

He said, "Everyone has their own opinion and they dissect, but as makers, we are always careful. Trying to balance emotion and humour is creatively very difficult. You have to make sure you are not crossing the line."

Maniesh Paul on the work front

On the professional front, Maniesh Paul is currently hosting the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Not only this, but he is also making a mark for his YouTube show, which has featured a number of endearing tales from famous people like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, and Prajakta Koli, among others.

(Image: Instagram/@manieshpaul)