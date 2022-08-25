Director Saawan Kumar Tak Hospitalised Due To Lung Ailment

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as "Sanam Bewafa" and "Souten", is undergoing treatment for a lung infection at a hospital here, his nephew said Thursday.

The condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here on Wednesday, is "critical", the family member added.

"He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition," Navin, Tak's nephew, told PTI.

The doctor treating the veteran director confirmed that Tak is suffering from a lung ailment but refused to divulge any details.

Best known for Salman Khan-starrers "Sanam Bewafa" (1991), "Saawan... The Love Season" (2003), and 1983's "Souten", featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure, Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with "Gomti Ke Kinare", which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance.

Also a lyricist, Tak had penned songs such as "Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein", "Janeman Janeman" and "Chand Sitaare" for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.