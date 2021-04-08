Director Sujoy Ghosh Has A Funny Reply When A Twitter User Criticized His Film 'Aladin'

Sujoy Ghosh is a popular director in Bollywood. The director's films range from blockbuster Kahaani to Badla. He has also seen his film Aladin face a major flop at the box office. Recently, Ghosh was criticised by a Twitter user for his film directorial Aladin. However, Sujoy Ghosh had a funny reply for the user.

Sujoy Ghosh's Twitter game

The series of tweets commenced with Sujoy Ghosh's tweet about the film Tenet. Sujoy recently took to his Twitter handle to share his experience of watching the action-thriller film Tenet. In the tweet, Sujoy wrote 'finally saw tenet. did not understand anything.' A Twitter user replied to Sujoy's tweet.

The user wrote 'Even I didn't understand Aladin' in his tweet. The user meant to criticise the story of Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin. The 2009 film that cast Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez and was a box-office disaster.

Sujoy took to his funny side to reply to the user. In his tweet, he wrote 'lies. I have a list of all the 31 people who saw Aladin. your name is not on the list. I’ll add?'. With this tweet, Sujoy meant that only a number of people watched his film as it came out as a huge flop. The film Aladin estimated box office collection was Rs. 10.9 crores against a huge production cost. The film's IMDb rating is 4.6 on 10.

lies. i have a list of all the 31 people who saw aladin. your name is not in the list.

i’ll add? https://t.co/euxdv1mrLM — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 6, 2021

At last, the Twitter user replied to Sujoy Ghosh's funny tweet. The user laughed at Ghosh's sarcasm and replied with a yes. The user also complimented Ghosh for his other movies. He wrote 'Surely have it your way But nevertheless, the rest of your filmography is class apart'. Sujoy Ghosh replied with a 'smiling' emoji.

Surely have it your way ðŸ˜‚ But nevertheless, the rest of your filmography is class apart — Johnnie Bhai7ï¸âƒ£8ï¸âƒ£6ï¸âƒ£ (@Mynameisjonak) April 6, 2021

Sujoy Ghosh trivia

Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Sujoy Ghosh is known for his works in Hindi-language cinema. He made his directorial debut with Jhankaar Beats in 2003. Sujoy Ghosh's movies include Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Badla, Te3n, Aladin, and Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak. Sujoy Ghosh also won the National Film Award for the film Kahaani's screenplay. He is also the recipient of the Filmfare Award and Guild Award for his direction in the film Kahaani. He has also written and directed short films including Ahalya and Anukul.

Promo Image Source: Sujoy Ghosh's Twitter