Director Suneel Darshan Hails Kangana Ranaut's Acting Prowess; 'Industry Missing Out...'

Director Suneel Darshan recalled watching 'Gangster' for the first time, stating that he was in complete awe of Kangana Ranaut's acting skills.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster, for which she also received the award for Best Female Debut. One of the films that the actor did in the initial days of her career was Shakalaka Boom Boom which was directed by Suneel Darshan, who recently opened up about working with Kangana, stating that the 'industry is missing out on one hell of a great actress'.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, director Suneel Darshan recalled watching Gangster for the first time. He said that he was in complete awe of the Manikarnika actor's talents. Darshan said,

"When I watched her in Gangster, I said, ‘My god, look at this girl. This is Meena Kumari in the making’."

Also opening up about working with Kangana Ranaut, the director said that he felt that something was amiss. He went on to state, "I also felt that overpowering a director is the worst thing that you can do to a film because the language of the cinema, the treatment of cinema, is what the director does. And if an actor walks on to the set and starts overpowering the director… the power games that come…".

'I really respect Kangana’s acting': Director Suneel Darshan

The director further heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut's acting skills and said that she should do more films. He said,

"Even today, I really respect Kangana’s acting prowess but I feel that she should limit herself to be an actor and do more films. Because otherwise, the Indian film industry is missing out on one hell of a great actress."

