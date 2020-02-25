Disha Patani's Adorable Pictures With Her Siblings Will Give You #SiblingGoals

It is no secret that Disha Patani shares an amazing bond with her siblings. Other than an older sister, Khushboo Patani, Disha has a younger brother named Suryansh Patani. Although there are not many details about Suryansh, Khushboo already has a verified account on social media who is a fitness freak just like Disha. The sisters often share adorable pictures with each other as well as with their younger brother for their fans to see. Take a look at a few pictures of the Patani siblings here.

Disha Patani's pictures with sister Khushboo and brother Suryansh

A birthday post for Disha

A picture of Disha Patani with her brother

The sisters go Powerpuff as they pose for a picture together

The mandatory candid picture

Another birthday post for Disha as shared by Khusboo

A picture of the trio from what seems to be Disha's premiere show

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently enjoying the success of her film, Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The actor is also gearing up for her upcoming projects of the year 2020. She will reportedly be a part of Salman Khan's Radhe and will also be seen in KTina and Sangamithra.

