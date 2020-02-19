Disha Patani's Scenes From 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' That Gained Appreciation

Disha Patani marked her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Although her role was short, she was admired for the way she played her character in the film. Here are some of the best scenes of the actor from the film.

Disha Patani's scenes from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

When Dhoni (Sushant Singh Rajput) first meets Priyanka (Disha Patani)

When travelling to a place for a match, Dhoni meets Priyanka on a flight. She has a seat beside him and notices the Indian cricket team in the flight and asks the air hostess to get her an autograph of Sachin Tendulkar. She later notices that Sushant is a part of the team as well and asks him to get an autograph of Sachin Tendulkar for her and then they start talking. At one point, she even tells him that he will get to play the next day and will have a great match.

When they meet up before Dhoni has to leave for Pakistan

In another scene, the duo is sitting on top of hill. They meet up before Dhoni has to leave for his match. She asks where he is going first and he tells her that he will go to Ranchi first and then Pakistan. She asks him for how long will he be there. They later have a heart to heart where they confess the intensity of their feeling for each other. Dhoni tells her that he has just started playing for the team and needs time. She tells him that she loves him but does not need an answer just yet.

Dhoni and Priyanka's last phone call

After a match, Dhoni calls Priyanka to talk to her. She answers right away when he calls and he asks her if she was waiting right by the phone for him. When he later asks why is she whispering on the call, she tells him that her family is having dinner right outside the room. She also asks him what Valentine's gift should she get for him. He tells her to get a watch. She later asks him if he is sure they have a lot of time. He assures her that they do and says that they will meet soon. Priyanka meets with an accident soon after leaving Dhoni heartbroken.

