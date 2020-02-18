Disha Patani Reveals She Would Love To Go To Mars If Given A Chance

If you ever happen to check out Disha Patani's Instagram, the first thing that will come to your mind is that the actor loves adventures and thrilling experiences. And to top it all, the actor herself admitted that she loves adventures. The Baaghi 2 actor is known for her fitness quotient and recently revealed that she loves adventures, through her Twitter account.

Disha Patan willing to go to Mars

Disha Patani also loves travelling and her pictures on social media are proof. In her recent film, the Malang actor portrayed the role of a character who loves adventures like cliff diving, scuba diving, and other water sports. Disha Patani recently revealed that she can go to any level to have fun as long as that activity is adventurous.

Hi guys, thinking of doing #AskDisha . Looking forward to answering some fun questions. Let's do it at 11.00 AM? — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

Disha Patani recently did a #AskDisha on her twitter account and asked her fans to ask her questions to which she would be replying. While many asked her about her pets and her movies, one of her fans asked her if she would love to go to mars if offered. To this, the actor replied that she would love to go there because that sounded adventurous.

Some of Disha Patani's fans even asked her about the films she would like to do in the future to which the actor replied that she would love to do an action film someday. One of her fans even asked her about the longest days she has had while shooting to which the actor replied that she had long days of the shoot while shooting for Malang. She even mentioned that her favourite adventure while shooting for Malang was kite surfing and she even did the stunts on her own.

