Disha Patani Completes Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Thanks Her 'lovely' Team For Being The Best

Recently, Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to announce that the shoot of her much-anticipated film, Radhe has now been completed and the movie has been wrapped up. Disha Patani, on Instagram, shared a picture, which features the actor flashing a big smile, as she poses for a happy shot with her team. Take a look at Disha Patani’s post:

Also Read | Japan Warns Chinese Ships Against Entering Its Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands

Disha thanks her ‘lovely’ team

In her caption, Disha made the announcement and thanked her ‘lovely’ team for being the best. Soon after Disha Patani posted the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the movie on the screen. More so, some fans also inquired Patani about her next movies. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post:

Also Read | Eight Indian Beaches Bag 'Blue Flag' Certification; PM Modi, Javadekar Laud Achievement

Fans react

Disha recently made it to the news when she took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself in a yellow monokini. The actor dropped a giraffe emoji in her caption. Among the first few to like the picture was rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. More so, fans also showered plaudits on Disha’s beach look. Take a look at the post shared:

Also Read | Japan Warns Chinese Ships Against Entering Its Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands

Disha on the professional front

Disha was lauded for her performance in Malang. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha in the lead roles, Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. Malang hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

Also Read | Eight Indian Beaches Bag 'Blue Flag' Certification; PM Modi, Javadekar Laud Achievement

(Image credits: Disha Patani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.