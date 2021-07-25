Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves As She Basks Under The Sun In Lavender Top & Floral Skirt

Quick links:
IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM
Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a fitness freak and her social media handles are proof of that. The actor is known for her healthy lifestyle as she often influences people to lead a fit life. While the fitness freak is usually seen taking on new challenges in the gym, she recently took some time for herself to relax. The Baaghi 2 actor shared a photo of her chic look while basking under the sun.
Disha Patani, on July 24, 2021, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her chic look while she played peek-a-boo with the sun. In the photo, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was seen lying on the floor on a sheet while she rested her head on some pillows. She wore a lavender coloured crop top that ties in the front. She paired the crop top with a floral blue skirt. Patani accessorised her look at a minimum with a pair of gold hoops and a bangle. She left her hair open and wore a brown hairband. Disha hid her face with her hand from the sunlight that was falling onto her.
Disha Patani enjoys a following of over 45.2 million people on Instagram. Her photo garnered over 1.5 million hits on the photo-sharing app. Thousands of people reacted to the actor's photo. Her elder sister Khushboo Patani also reacted to the photo and wrote, "❤️❤️so lovely". In another comment, her sister, Khushboo Patani expressed how she loved Disha's skirt and wrote, "So cute your skirt is wowowoow".
Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video on the song Spicy by Ty Dolla Sign. The actor fashioned a camel coloured hoodie with brown bell-bottom pants. She completed her look with white shoes and hair partly tied in a pony. The actor was seen acing the choreography with Ankan Sen. In the caption, she wrote, "Juss chillin🐤". Tiger Shroff reacted to Disha Patani's video and wrote, "Clean 👏🔥😍". Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff also commented with fire and dollar-eyed emojis.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.