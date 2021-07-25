Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves As She Basks Under The Sun In Lavender Top & Floral Skirt

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a fitness freak and her social media handles are proof of that. The actor is known for her healthy lifestyle as she often influences people to lead a fit life. While the fitness freak is usually seen taking on new challenges in the gym, she recently took some time for herself to relax. The Baaghi 2 actor shared a photo of her chic look while basking under the sun.

Disha Patani's chic look

Disha Patani, on July 24, 2021, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her chic look while she played peek-a-boo with the sun. In the photo, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was seen lying on the floor on a sheet while she rested her head on some pillows. She wore a lavender coloured crop top that ties in the front. She paired the crop top with a floral blue skirt. Patani accessorised her look at a minimum with a pair of gold hoops and a bangle. She left her hair open and wore a brown hairband. Disha hid her face with her hand from the sunlight that was falling onto her.

Disha Patani enjoys a following of over 45.2 million people on Instagram. Her photo garnered over 1.5 million hits on the photo-sharing app. Thousands of people reacted to the actor's photo. Her elder sister Khushboo Patani also reacted to the photo and wrote, "❤️❤️so lovely". In another comment, her sister, Khushboo Patani expressed how she loved Disha's skirt and wrote, "So cute your skirt is wowowoow".

Disha Patani shakes a leg on Spicy

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video on the song Spicy by Ty Dolla Sign. The actor fashioned a camel coloured hoodie with brown bell-bottom pants. She completed her look with white shoes and hair partly tied in a pony. The actor was seen acing the choreography with Ankan Sen. In the caption, she wrote, "Juss chillin🐤". Tiger Shroff reacted to Disha Patani's video and wrote, "Clean 👏🔥😍". Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff also commented with fire and dollar-eyed emojis.

