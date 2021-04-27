Disha Patani Gives Fans Sneak-peek Into 'Seeti Maar' Song's Sets With A BTS Video; Watch

After winning netizens' hearts with her performance in Mohit Suri's Malang, Disha Patani is all set for the release of her next big-screen venture, Radhe. A couple of days into the trailer release of the highly-anticipated action film, the makers dropped the first-ever song from Radhe's album, titled Seeti Maar, yesterday. While the music video of the dance number has bagged the top spot on YouTube's trending list in no time from its release, Disha has now given fans an exclusive sneak-peek into the sets of Seeti Maar by sharing a BTS video clip from the song's shoot.

Disha Patani shares a glimpse from 'Seeti Maar' song's shoot

Ahead of Radhe release date, the makers of Disha Patani's new movie have released the film's first song 'Seeti Maar' to hike fans' excitement about its theatrical release on the occasion of EID 2021. The music video of the peppy track released on April 26, 2021, on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel and went on to rake over a whopping 20 million views in less than 24 hours on YT alone. Now, while the song, which is the Hindi version of the eponymous Telugu song, is garnering immense love from the masses, Disha Patani has shared a video clip from the sets of Seeti Maar on her Instagram handle to reveal what went behind the scenes to shoot the foot-tapping number.

Upon receiving an overwhelming response from netizens, earlier today, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of one of her dance sequences in the music video. Along with posting the BTS video, Disha wrote, "Some BTS from the song #SeetiMaar". In the video, the Bharat actor is seen sporting a bold look in an all-black embellished outfit.

More about 'Seeti Maar' song

The newly-released Seeti Maar song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's chartbuster eponymous song from the film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur while its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Furthermore, the lyrics of the peppy song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Promo Image Source: Disha Patani Instagram