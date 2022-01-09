Disha Patani Posts Sizzling Pic In Swimwear From Maldives Vacation; Tiger Shroff Reacts

Disha Patani took to her social media account on Sunday to share a stunning picture of herself in a bikini. This is not the first time the Bollywood actor has flaunted her pink bikini, and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff did not miss the opportunity to drop a comment. The picture seems to be from the duo's recent getaway and several fans hailed her in the comments section.

Disha Patani's sizzling picture grabs Tiger Shroff's attention

Patani headed to her social media account on Sunday and shared a picture of herself with her back turned away from the camera. She seemed to be standing in a pool and looked to her right, giving fans a glimpse of her face. Apart from several fans dropping hearts in the comments, Patani's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also headed to the comments section. He posted three fire emoticons almost immediately after the picture was uploaded.

The actor recently shared several pictures from her trip and had fans in awe of her. She posted a picture in which she can be seen laying gracefully in a pool of water, and also shared some images of the scenic beauty around her.

This is not the first time Shroff has commented on one of Patani's pictures. A few months ago, she showcased her dance skills with choreographer Ankan Sen. She was seen in a half-pony and wore a mustard yellow sweatshirt and brown pants. The duo danced to Ty Dolla Sign's single Spicy and stunned netizens with their moves. Shroff then headed to the comments and commended the star for her moves and wrote "clean" as he added clapping, fire and heart-eyed emoticons to his comment.

On the work front, Disha Patani rose to fame after the role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and has also taken on roles in Radhe, Kung Fu Yoga and other films. She recently wrapped up the shoot for her next project Yodha, and shared a picture from behind the scenes of the action-thriller. The picture also included Sidharth Malhotra, who will star opposite Patani and Raashii Khanna. Sharing the picture she wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait"

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff, @dishapatani