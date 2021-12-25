Disha Patani Wraps Shoot For 'Yodha'; Shares Quirky Video With Sidharth Malhotra

Disha Patani has concluded shooting for her upcoming Hindi-language action thriller film, Yodha and the actor has informed her fans about the same in a rather quirky manner. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is produced by Karan Johar under the baner of Dharma Productions. Disha announced the wrapping up of her shoot on social media.

Disha wraps up Yodha shoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha has uploaded a video featuring Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen playing the main lead in Yodha. The video made fans go ROFL as both could be seen lip-synching to Big Will & DJ Telly Tellz's hit album, Who Sexy I'm Sexy. Disha captioned the post, "And it’s a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra." Now, Sidharth Malhotra reposted the same video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "And it’s a wrap for our Lady Yodha Thanks @dishapatani."

Known for her exceptional athletic skills, the Malang actor will showcase her skills in the upcoming actioner Yodha. Disha has so far been seen in soft characters as part of movies like Baaghi 3, Malang and M.S. Dhoni, but the actor has now got a chance to flaunt her skills which took years of gym training. Disha has also revealed that she is looking forward to perform her own stunts in upcoming films.

Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor expressed delight over joining the much-awaited project which is Yodha. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Super glad to join this action packed journey! I’m ready for take off guys, let’s go! #Yodha lands in theatres near you on 11th November, 2022. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @sidmalhotra @raashiikhanna @sagarambre_ #PushkarOjha @dharmamovies."

In addition, South Indian fame Raashi Khanna also joined the team Yodha. Expressing joy over the same, Raashi shared a poster of Yodha, stating, "Welcome the stellar Raashii Khanna." She captioned the post, "I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha along with the gorgeous Disha Patani! We’re ready, see you in cinemas on 11th November, 2022. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @sidmalhotra @dishapatani @sagarambre_ #PushkarOjha @dharmamovies." The Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna-starrer film Yodha will be released on November 11 next year.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani