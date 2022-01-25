Disha Patani Reacts To Unacademy's 'relatable And Highly Inspiring' Ad Featuring MS Dhoni

Online learning platform Unacademy's latest advertisement features cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Bollywood's Disha Patani reacted to it. She mentioned that it was 'relatable and highly inspiring' as she re-shared the ad on Twitter. She also recalled how there were times in her life when she overcame barriers.

Disha Patani reacts to Unacademy's ad featuring MS Dhoni

The advertisement became the talk of the town soon after it was released and shows MS Dhoni racing a train. The advertisement also speaks about barriers and says, "greatness awaits beyond barriers". This reminded the Bollywood star of the barriers that she has encountered in her life as she took to Twitter to speak about the same. She said, "This got me pumped up! Reminded me of the times my path was laid with barriers and how I always emerged stronger crushing them one at a time! Very relatable and highly inspiring."

This got me pumped up! Reminded me of the times my path was laid with barriers and how I always emerged stronger crushing them one at a time! Very relatable and highly inspiring @unacademy!



#DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 #Ad #MSDhoni @msdhoni https://t.co/2FQhW1sFT5 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 25, 2022

Gaurav Munjal, the CEO of Unacademy recently took to Twitter and revealed that the advertisement took one year to make. He called it the 'most ambitious and iconic' film to date. The ad shows the former Indian skipper on a train track as he ran while being chased by a train engine. The advertisement also shows MS Dhoni overcoming every obstacle in his path and emerging victorious.

Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make.



Lesson No. 7 https://t.co/b2TNY46UGD — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) January 24, 2022

Disha Patani was recently the talk of the town after the release of her performance in the Netflix thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein's dance mix. She is seen grooving in a black off-shoulder metallic mini dress in the first half of the song, after which she sets the stage ablaze in a silver crop top and cargo pants. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Can't keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here 🔥🔥 Come take this groovy challenge with us!"

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is touted to be an action-thriller flick and will be helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. As Disha wrapped up the shoot for the film, she shared a picture with the team and thanked them for the 'amazing experience' she had on set. She wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha 💪🏽🔥"

Image: Twitter/@DishPatani