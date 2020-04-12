Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Details

Disha Patani's act of kindness has won the internet. The Malang actor recently rescued an injured kite lying on the street and took it to the bird clinic. Patani first fed the bird with food and then rushed her to the doctor.

The clinic RAWW Mumbai took to their Instagram handle to share the incident and also revealed that the bird has suffered two fractures. They wrote, "Would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times."

"She never lets us down, her love for animals," one user wrote on the post and many expressed gratitude.

On the professional front

Disha Patani's fans can't wait to see her share screen space with Salman Khan yet again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by celebrated actor turned director Prabhudeva. The actor has also begun the shooting KTina, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. KTina will be helmed by Dream Girl director Ashima Chibber.

