Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Details

Disha Patani's act of kindness has won the internet. The Malang actor recently rescued an injured kite lying on the street and took it to the bird clinic. Patani first fed the bird with food and then rushed her to the doctor.
The clinic RAWW Mumbai took to their Instagram handle to share the incident and also revealed that the bird has suffered two fractures. They wrote, "Would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times."
"She never lets us down, her love for animals," one user wrote on the post and many expressed gratitude.
#LockdownRescues Compassion wins during COVID 19 as Mumbaikars turn wildlife protectors A big shout out to Disha Patani ma'am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street. After providing the bird with food, she rushed the bird to our Hon. Wildlife Vet Dr. Rina Dev's clinic. The distressed bird's wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing post which we at RAWW will be initiating its rehabilitation. We hope he makes it back to the wild and would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there's been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life. This display of compassion reflects our city and country's spirit to fight back during the pandemic. And how can we leave our animals and birds behind? #Lockdown #Rescues #CounteringCorona #Covid19 #DishaPatani #DrRinaDev #BlackKite #Rescue #Treatment #Rehab #RAWW #kite #fly #corona #Rescue #Conserve #Coexist @drrinadevexoticvet @dr_ranimariathomas @raww_sharma @dishapatani
Disha Patani's fans can't wait to see her share screen space with Salman Khan yet again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by celebrated actor turned director Prabhudeva. The actor has also begun the shooting KTina, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. KTina will be helmed by Dream Girl director Ashima Chibber.
