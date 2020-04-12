Disha Patani Shares Her Experience On Working With Her 'Bharat' Co-star Salman Khan

Disha Patani who is currently enjoying her quarantine time is in a happy space nowadays. Her latest release Malang did great business at the box-office and turned out to be a commercial success. Disha Patani who is known for her fitness and drop-dead gorgeous looks has worked with some big stars in a short span.

Talking about Disha's movies, some of her notable performances have been in Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni The Untold Story, and Bharat. Her song Slow Motion in Bharat became a rage in no time and topped the charts over weeks.

In an interview, the Kung Fu Yoga actor expressed her excitement when she worked with Salman Khan in Bharat for the first time. Let's take a look at what Disha Patani thinks about her Bharat Co-star Salman.

This is Disha Patani said about her 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan

In a candid conversation with Disha Patani by a leading daily, the Baaghi 2 actor praised her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. As per Disha, she had the best experience of working the mega movie star. She also talked about the superstardom that Salman Khan carries around with him. She further added whenever Salman used to reach the shooting location/sets of Bharat movie, one would know that a megastar has arrived.

Disha Patani also added that Salman Khan's humility and down to earth nature is something that one must learn from. The Malang actor also talked about how much hard work and dedication Salman Khan puts in his craft. She went on to say that even after working for several years in the industry, Salman Khan's works with the same passion for his work.

Disha Patani's fans can't wait to see her share screen space with Salman Khan yet again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by celebrated actor turned director Prabhudeva. Disha Patani has also begun the shooting KTina, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. KTina will be helmed by DreamGirl director Ashima Chibber.

