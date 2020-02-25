Disha Patani's These Scenes From Her Debut Film 'Loafer' Are Heart-winning

Disha Patani made her movie debut with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. Written and directed by Puri Jagannath, the film also stars Varun Tej, Mahesh Achanta and Brahmanandam. The film revolves around the story of an evil father who takes away his son from his wife and makes all kinds of efforts in order to try and corrupt the boy. He teaches him stealing and raises him to be a thief. The film also featured a song number from the Garmi performer, Nora Fatehi. Take a look at some of the scenes of Disha Patani from the film.

Disha Patani in her debut film, Loafer

Disha Patani plays the character of a tour guide in the film. While she is leading a group of tourists in Jodhpur, a 7-year-old boy from the group gets kidnapped. When their parents panic and reach the police station, Disha calls her partner and tells him that a little boy has been kidnapped.

He asks her what he looks like and assures her that he will find him and bring him back. As she describes the boy. her partner realises that it is the same kid that his father kidnapped. He takes the boy and returns him to his parents. As the boy tells his parents that Varun's father kidnapped him, the cops arrest his father.

ALSO READ | Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' To Get A Sequel; Director Confirms

in one of the scenes, Varun is seen sneaking around a house. He wakes up the watchman and asks him where Disha's room is. He goes up to her room and tells her that he met his mother because of her and also tells her how that was the first time he had a meal made by her.

He thanks her for that. Disha tells him that her brother said he would kill him if he comes in between. He gets up and tells her he will talk to her brother right at that moment. He goes down to Ram's room and wakes him up. The two then get into a fight.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Scenes From 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' That Gained Appreciation

In a comic scene, Varun is seen fiddling with a suitcase while a group of men come and ask him what is in it. He makes a deal with them to pay him 10,000 and keep whatever they find in the suitcase. Later a man goes to Disha and asks her if she is interested in buying clothes. She says yes and he points her to a seller. She then realizes that those are all her clothes, she goes and asks the man where he found them.

Just then, Varun comes and tells that he was the one who sold her clothes to them. She convinces him to give her suitcase back as it belongs to her mother. He buys it back for her and poses a condition that she lets him spray her eyes with pepper spray.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Bodyguard Gets Into A Fight With Paparazzi, Manager Apologizes Later; Watch

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Wall Back-flip Attempt Can Be Monday Motivation For Fans; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.