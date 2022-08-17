Disha Patani Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Amid Breakup Rumours With Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently garnering a lot of attention owing to her breakup rumours with actor Tiger Shroff. The couple has always maintained a low key about their relationship and they have been dating for almost six years. Earlier, there were reports about the duo's separation, however, the latest reports suggested that Tiger and Disha's breakup rumours were false and they are still together.

Although Tiger and Disha have not reacted to the news, the two are still tight-lipped about their relationship. Amid all these rumours, Disha recently took to her social media handle and shared a cryptic post that made fans wonder if things are fine in the Ek Villain Returns actor's life.

Disha Patani shares a cryptic note

On 17 August, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post that had the lyrics of the song Gonna Be Okay, crooned by Brent Morgan. The lyrics read, "If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay. When you lose faith in everything you ever knew. Don't give up on you." She also added the song to the background.

Take a look:

'Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never broke up': Report

Earlier, several reports suggested that the Baaghi 2 actor was not committing to the relationship which became the reason for their breakup, but now sources close to Pinkvilla claimed that those were baseless rumours to create hype for Disha Patani's film Ek Villain Returns. As per the reports of the portal, Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day and she spends her day with him and his family when not working. Adding to this a close source to the couple stated-

"She is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out," the source revealed. The source further said that she has been regularly spotted at Shroff's house ever since she finished promoting her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. The source claimed, "These breakup stories were definitely not from Disha & Tiger's end."

