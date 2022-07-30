Tiger Shroff Hails Disha Patani's 'gripping' 'Ek Villain: Returns' Amid Breakup Rumours

Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were recently in the news after reports about them having parted way after six years surfaced online. The couple became the talk of the town, as speculations about their relationship took the internet by storm. Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain: Returns and Tiger Shroff hailed the 'gripping' film amid these rumours.

Tiger Shroff hails Disha Patani-starrer Ek Villain: Returns

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram account on July 30, a day after the much-awaited Ek Villain: Returns hit the big screen. He shared the poster of the film as he penned down a sweet note and hailed all the actors' 'fantastic' performances in the film, including Disha Patani. He wrote, "What a gripping movie and fantastic performance by the whole cast. Congrats guys." He also added a heart and fire emoticon as he hailed the ensemble cast.

Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff's breakup

A recent report by Hindustan Times stated that an anonymous source claims that both the Bollywood stars are currently 'single'. The source mentioned to the publication that the duo is no longer together and has now parted ways. It is unclear what led to this move, after the Baaghi 2 stars are often seen supporting each other on social media. The publication also reported that a friend of Shroff's mentioned that the actor 'hasn't spoken about the breakup' and is currently focusing on his work.

Disha Patani recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan about the duo's equation and mentioned that Shroff motivates her and called him 'very hardworking'. She hailed him for his dedication and mentioned that the duo 'seek happiness in small pleasures of life'. The couple has never openly spoken about their relationship but has a massive fan-following rooting for them.

More about Ek Villain: Returns

The much-awaited Bollywood film saw an ensemble cast sharing the screen including Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri and was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The psychological action crime thriller was a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani, @tigerjackieshroff