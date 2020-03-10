Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani's Killer Workout Videos You Should Not Miss

It is no secret that Disha Patani is a fitness freak. However, fans have recently realised that Disha's sister, Khushboo Patani, is also a fitness freak. She often takes to her social media to share snippets from her workout sessions. While they love staying fit, fans still await a video where the Patani sisters are working out together. Meanwhile, here are a few workout videos as shared by Khushboo.

Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's workout videos

In a video shared by Khusbhoo, she is seen doing the double wheel workout. Dressed in a grey t-shirt and black shorts, she has her hair tied up in a ponytail. She is seen happily working out as her instructor stands behind her giving her support.

In another video shared by her, it seems that she is working out at her house. For the exercise, she hangs herself upside down with the support of a few polls. Once comfortable, she starts her exercise and does about 12 reps. With white sneakers, she is dressed in a camo tee with a pair of black shorts.

The actor's sister also shared a video of herself doing pushups. She seems to have a good collection of gym clothes as she is seen dressed in a black full-sleeves t-shirt and a pair of checkered shorts. She completed this look with a pair of black shoes and knee-high socks.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently enjoying the success of the Mohit Suri-directorial Malang in which she starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. She is also gearing up for her upcoming projects for the year 2020. She will reportedly be a part of KTina, Sangamithra, and Salman Khan's Radhe.

