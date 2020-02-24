Disha Patani's Bodyguard Gets Into A Fight With Paparazzi, Manager Apologizes Later; Watch

While some celebrities embrace the idea of being around paparazzi, some maintain a love-hate relationship. Being around paparazzi isn't easy as one has to deal with a lot of issues on the ground.

On Sunday, Disha Patani's bodyguard got into a heated argument with popular pap Viral Bhayani's photographer Kuttub.

In the video shared on Instagram, the guard was escorting Disha to her car after watching a film when suddenly he pushed Kuttub so that he can open the door for Disha. While the photographer tried telling the guard that he was only asking for a picture, the guard was in no mood to listen to him and war of words escalated later.

According to the caption by Viral Bhayani, Disha's manager later apologised to the photographer. Watch the video below.

Disha Patani reveals 'Malang' secrets from sleepless nights to favourite sports adventure

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence.

In the coming future, the actor will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' to get a sequel; director confirms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.