Disha Patani Turns Makeup Artist For Herself In A Recent Photoshoot; See Pictures

Disha Patani is known for setting the internet and fans ablaze with her pictures. From dancing videos to sweating it out in the gym her videos and pictures are loved by her fans and followers. The Baghi 2 actor has once again sent the internet into a frenzy as she shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot. Take a look at the pictures below.

Disha Patani's turns makeup artist for herself

Disha Patani took to her social media handle to share a series of photos from her recent photoshoot. The actor was seen wearing a nude sheer gold embellished dress over a black bodysuit. The gold-adorned dress had a side thigh-high slit and a crew neckline. Her black bodysuit with side cut-out features added more appeal to her overall ensemble. The actress in her caption wrote that she did her own make-up for the photo shoot. She wrote, "Makeup by me," with a panda emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. The movie is a spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles alongside Patani. The movie is slated to release on July 8, 2021, making the announcement on Instagram, Disha wrote, "Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022." The actor was last seen on screen in Prabhu Deva's action thriller movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani