Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksandar Shares Photo With Actor; 'Is She A Barbie?'

Disha Patani's dating life has always been the talk of the town whether it be for her 'alleged' breakup with Tiger Shroff or now for her 'rumoured' relationship with model Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

The actor was spotted with Alex in Mumbai on Friday. On the same night, Alex shared a couple of mirror selfies with Disha on his Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Disha can be seen dressed in a white tie top and pink skater skirt, while Aleksandar can be seen sporting a casual look.

Alex captioned his post: "Oh, is she a barbie?!." His post was soon flooded with comments from the actor's fans.

One of them wrote, "Yes she is an absolute barbie." Another user hilariously commented, "Previously she was Ela now she is Cinderella."

Check out the post here

After rumours of Disha and Tiger's break-up started making rounds on the internet, the 'Malang' actress was repeatedly seen with Aleksandar, leading fans' to speculate whether the two are dating.

Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic?

According to reports, Disha'r rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic is from Serbia and has been living in India for the last few years. Alex is a model and was managed by the same talent agency as Disha Patani. It is also said that the two were flatmates in their modelling days. They reportedly lived together in 2015.

Both Alex and Disha have posted many pictures of each other on their respective social media handles, but haven't confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.