Disha Patani's Sister Leaves A Quirky Remark After Tiger Shroff Nails 4 To 1 Aerial Kick

Actor Tiger Shroff, who recently completed 7 years in Bollywood, is known for his ability to do stunts and also often displays his martial arts skills. The Baaghi 2 actor has now stunned his fans even more by performing an exemplary 4 to 1 aerial kick in his gym. The video had garnered heaps of praises from various Bollywood celebrities and now looks like his girlfriend, actor Disha Patani's sister has left a quirky remark on the video.

Disha Patani's sister's remark on Tiger Shroff's 4 to 1 aerial kick

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post from Thursday, May 27, showed him performing a perfect 4 to 1 aerial kick in the training session. Jai Hemant Shroff was seen in a grey tank tee and green track pants as he performed the stunt in less than 5 seconds. Much like his speed, he added a thunderbolt emoticon in the caption. Watch video-

Upon seeing the video Tiger Shroff's girlfriend Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani left a quirky remark in the comments. Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant Officer in Indian Army, wrote "Goku Saiyan look". Disha Patani's elder sister referred to anime Dragon Ball Z's character Goku who is a male Saiyan which is a race of extraterrestrials in the series. Apart from her Shroff was praised by Ronit Roy who wrote "That's some speed!!!!!", and actors Rahul Dev Rohit Bose Roy, Vindu Singh, Elli AvrRam, and Cricketer Shreyas Iyer were also among others who praised Shroff in comments.

A look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram

A couple of weeks ago Tiger Shroff had posted a video of him doing another martial art technique which was once again praised by Khushboo Patani. In the video, he was seen performing wheel kicks back to back while a trainer stands with a big in front of him. A Flying Jatt actor was seen applying all his energy to kick the bag back to back and misses only once among his 3 kicks. Praising the WAR actor Khusboo Patani wrote "Powerful" with fire emoticon.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the commercially successful film Baaghi 3 which released in March 2020. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganpath: Part I in which he will reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. He also has films Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

