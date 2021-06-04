Disha Vakani's Wedding Pictures Go Viral Amidst Reports Of Her Return To TMKOC

Disha Vakani is a well-known television actor who played the key role of Daya in the popular sitcom show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her comic timing and unique expressions clicked quite well with the audience, making Daya an iconic character on Indian television. The actor has been on a break from the show since 2018 and most reports, now suggest that she might make a comeback in the next few months. As her fans have been quite hopeful about the return of Disha Vakani as Daya, here is a look at her wedding pictures, which have lately been going viral across social media platforms.

Disha Vakani and Mayur Padia’s wedding pictures

In the first picture, the couple can be seen standing on the stage while the guests click pictures with them. They can both be seen wearing bright smile across their faces while the stage is well decorated on the occasion. In the next picture, the couple can be spotted participating in a ritual while their friends and family members surround them. The candid pictures also show how delighted they were, about the new phase of their life.

For her wedding ceremony, Disha Vakani had opted for a traditional red-white saree that had been draped in a Gujarati style. She was wearing heavy gold necklaces, which came with matching heavy earrings and mangtikka. She also added an armlet and a few red chudas which are an essential part of a bridal outfit. Her makeup was kept simple with shiny ruby lipstick and light shimmery eye makeup, which went well with the look.

Mayur Padia, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a cream coloured sherwani which was studded with golden glittery work. The pyjamas and Pagdi were maroon in colour, keeping the outfit colour coordinated. He was also spotted wearing a few stone neckpieces, which added a royal look to the Groom wear.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

