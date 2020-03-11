Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2 Has Excited Fans For The Johnson-Blunt Adventure Flick

The second trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise was recently released on YouTube and has been received with a lot of praise by fans. The trailer showcased both the lead stars of the film embarking an adventure in the dangerous Amazon forest. Disney's Jungle Cruise's second trailer also showcased the exciting action and adventure setting of the film which has left many excited for what is in store for them. Disney's Jungle Cruise will hit the silver scree's on July 24, 2020. Check out fan reactions for Disney's Jungle Cruise below -

Also read: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt mock each other in fake Disney's Jungle Cruise' posters

Disney's Jungle Cruise second trailer

Emily Blunt, myself & our entire JUNGLE CRUISE family, invite you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Enjoy our new world premiere of trailer #2. @JUNGLECRUISE @SevenBucksProd@DisneyStudios

JULY 24th 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆🥃 pic.twitter.com/2aFfuXCQSy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 10, 2020

Also read: Jungle Cruise: Disney's newest film is more than a jungle expedition

Disney's Jungle Cruise fans reactions

Just watched the trailer of #JungleCruise & I felt that it's a lot like watching the @jumanjimovie trailer. Nevertheless, it's gonna be a huge success.

P.S.- It's good to have a blockbuster movie from @TheRock on every year in July. Best of luck 👍👊 pic.twitter.com/DUYdQ0ICum — Brijesh Yadav (@TheBrijeshYadab) March 11, 2020

Also read: Jungle Cruise trailer: The Rock & Emily Blunt set out on a wild ride

That looks pretty awesome my granddaughter is 6 years old she's a big fan of yours jumanji 1 and 2 and now the jungle cruise — Richard Rosario (@richnilda2) March 10, 2020

Thank you for doing fun movies!!! This is what going to the movies is about - entertainment and to escape! — Bkstar00 (@bkstar00) March 10, 2020

Also read: Jungle Cruise trailer promises a thrilling ride with Dwayne Johnson

Sign me up for #JungleCruise right now. I don’t think I’ve seen a trailer that checks off as many interests of mine.

The Rock? ✔️

Emily Blunt? ✔️

Disney? ✔️

Ride Adaptation? ✔️

Period setting?

Action/Adventure? ✔️

Jesse Plemons??? ✔️pic.twitter.com/HyyvkOfAR3 — The Popcorn Diet (@ThePopcornDiet) March 10, 2020

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares His Heartwarming Experience While Filming 'Jungle Cruise'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.