Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2 Has Excited Fans For The Johnson-Blunt Adventure Flick

The second trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise was recently released on YouTube and has been received with a lot of praise by fans. The trailer showcased both the lead stars of the film embarking an adventure in the dangerous Amazon forest. Disney's Jungle Cruise's second trailer also showcased the exciting action and adventure setting of the film which has left many excited for what is in store for them. Disney's Jungle Cruise will hit the silver scree's on July 24, 2020. Check out fan reactions for Disney's Jungle Cruise below -
Emily Blunt, myself & our entire JUNGLE CRUISE family, invite you on the adventure of a lifetime.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 10, 2020
Enjoy our new world premiere of trailer #2. @JUNGLECRUISE @SevenBucksProd@DisneyStudios
JULY 24th 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆🥃 pic.twitter.com/2aFfuXCQSy
Just watched the trailer of #JungleCruise & I felt that it's a lot like watching the @jumanjimovie trailer. Nevertheless, it's gonna be a huge success.— Brijesh Yadav (@TheBrijeshYadab) March 11, 2020
P.S.- It's good to have a blockbuster movie from @TheRock on every year in July. Best of luck 👍👊 pic.twitter.com/DUYdQ0ICum
That looks pretty awesome my granddaughter is 6 years old she's a big fan of yours jumanji 1 and 2 and now the jungle cruise— Richard Rosario (@richnilda2) March 10, 2020
Thank you for doing fun movies!!! This is what going to the movies is about - entertainment and to escape!— Bkstar00 (@bkstar00) March 10, 2020
Sign me up for #JungleCruise right now. I don’t think I’ve seen a trailer that checks off as many interests of mine.— The Popcorn Diet (@ThePopcornDiet) March 10, 2020
The Rock? ✔️
Emily Blunt? ✔️
Disney? ✔️
Ride Adaptation? ✔️
Period setting?
Action/Adventure? ✔️
Jesse Plemons??? ✔️pic.twitter.com/HyyvkOfAR3
Me after watching the trailer #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/NCASf71es2— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) March 10, 2020
