Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2 Has Excited Fans For The Johnson-Blunt Adventure Flick

Bollywood News

Disney's Jungle Cruise's second trailer recently dropped on the internet and received an uproar of praise from diehard fans. Check out their reactions below.

disney's jungle cruise

The second trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise was recently released on YouTube and has been received with a lot of praise by fans. The trailer showcased both the lead stars of the film embarking an adventure in the dangerous Amazon forest. Disney's Jungle Cruise's second trailer also showcased the exciting action and adventure setting of the film which has left many excited for what is in store for them. Disney's Jungle Cruise will hit the silver scree's on July 24, 2020. Check out fan reactions for Disney's Jungle Cruise below - 

Also read: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt mock each other in fake Disney's Jungle Cruise' posters

Disney's Jungle Cruise second trailer

Also read: Jungle Cruise: Disney's newest film is more than a jungle expedition

Disney's Jungle Cruise fans reactions 

Also read: Jungle Cruise trailer: The Rock & Emily Blunt set out on a wild ride

Also read: Jungle Cruise trailer promises a thrilling ride with Dwayne Johnson

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares His Heartwarming Experience While Filming 'Jungle Cruise'

 

 

 

