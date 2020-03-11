Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Mock Each Other In Fake 'Jungle Cruise' Posters

Jungle Cruise is an upcoming adventure film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. In a recent post, the two leads were seen mocking each other in the posters from the movie. Check the poster below and read on to know more.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt tease each other

Ahead of the Jungle Cruise’s new trailer, Dwayne Johnson posted two fake posters of the movie on his social media handles. He mentioned that they tried to trick each other in the posters. While the poster made by Emily Blunt has Johnson’s face hidden, the Baywatch star also did the same by hiding Blunt’s face in his version of the film’s poster. Take a look at his posts below.

Double main event drops tomorrow..

Our NEW @JungleCruise TRAILER #2 & our NEW (actual) POSTER.

Gotta love ol’ Emily “yuk it up” Blunt making herself look cool, beautiful & heroic in her poster & making me look scared & constipated.

Good one, Em. You got one coming, kid 👍🏾😈🥃 pic.twitter.com/hT8G5Qy5Y0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

As the ol’ Hank Williams Sr classic, “You Win Again” plays...

I tried to one up my costar with my version of our @JungleCruise poster.. til she came over the top with a monster dunk.

Actual poster (and new trailer) drops tomorrow. #shewinsagain #junglecruise 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆 pic.twitter.com/33ZY83ILMX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

Later, a new trailer of Jungle Cruise was released. It features Dwayne Johnson as Frank, a riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton, a scientist searching for a tree that boats of magical cure. See the trailer below.

Jungle Cruise is said to be based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. It is set in the early 20th century and shows Frank as he takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the "Tree of Life". Going by the trailer, it seems the trio had to fight dangerous wild animals on their tedious expedition.

Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. It will be distributed worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Jungle Cruise is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

