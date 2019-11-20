Divya Khosla Recreates The Iconic Falguni Pathak Song In Yaad Piya Ki Aaane Lagi

The popular Falguni Pathak song Chudi that was released in 1998 as a single. It was a super hit song by Falguni Pathak and is still counted as one of the evergreen pop songs in Hindi music. The song was picturised on Riya Sen along with three other girls including Richa Pallod who played high school girls getting ready for Falguni Pathak's music concert. The song gives a nostalgic teenage vibe when we hear it now as it was a popular 90s pop song and was dearly loved by young girls as they could relate to the song. The modern official recreation of the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak’s iconic song now picturises Divya Khosla Kumar and was released on November 16.

All about the new Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Divya Khosla recently shot for the song at Mumbai's Jogeshwari Metro Station. The music video for the song is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and Tanishk Bagchi is credited for the recreated music. The lyrics are penned by Jaani and Neha Kakkar gives her voice for the song. Divya Khosla Kumar portrays a quirky college girl evolving into a grown-up then into a superstar role in the music video. The song recreation also showcases Divya Khosla as a new age bride avatar. There are many unique features of the film one of them being Wall - E like robot strolling in futuristic Earth. The song is widely appreciated by the fans and music fanatics and currently has garnered 33 million views on YouTube. Check out the song video of this recreated version and compare it with the original track to know the difference.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla is an Indian film actor, producer, and director who has worked in the Bollywood industry and has also featured in music videos. She is also the wife of the chairman and managing director of T-Series music label and film production company, Bhushan Kumar. Divya Khosla last produced Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria.

