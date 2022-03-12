Divyanka Tripathi Announces Digital Debut 'Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai' With Anupriya, Madhurima

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut with Imtiaz Ali-backed film Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai. The film directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the female-centric project is not just 'some stories of women' and will bring forward a different concept altogether.

Apart from Divyanka, the film also stars Anupriya Goenka, Madhurima Tuli, Priya Malik, and Rasha Kirmani in key roles. The actor announced her debut with a poster that shows the entire cast. Divyanka Tripathi also tagged the BiiggBang OTT platform and which is believed to be streaming the film on it.

According to various media reports, the actor will be seen opposite her reel husband Vivek Dahiya. The poster shows a painted version of the entire star cast looking in different directions with sun and birds in the backdrop. While announcing the news, Divyanka wrote, " Not Just some stories of women! @imtiazaliofficial Presents, 'Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai', Written and Directed By @iamvarun_gupta...A @biiggbangmedia Original... Issued in Public Interest by @dehradunliteraturefestival. Gratitude to @sonunigamofficial."



It is believed that the music of the film has been given by Sonu Nigam who is also tagged in the post. Fans were quick to ask the actor about other details pertaining to the show as the date & time of streaming. One of the users congratulated the actor and wrote, " When can we watch this? This looks so interesting!" Another user wrote, " We are waiting for this DT. Proud of you for selecting stories like this." A third user also expressed his love and commented, "This looks amazing! Can't wait to check it out!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka is best-known for playing Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up. Now, the actor is all set to make her digital debut with Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai.

