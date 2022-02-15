Divyanka Tripathi Gets Valentine's Day Surprise From Husband Vivek Dahiya; Shares Pictures

Divyanka Tripathi is an active social media user and often shares glimpses from her life with her husband Vivek Dahiya. On the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, 2022, Divyanka headed to Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse into the surprise Vivek had in store for her on the special day. She shared some pictures from the romantic night the couple spent together and fans went gaga over them.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Valentines's Day celebrations

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a few pictures from her Valentines's Day celebrations with Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka donned a floral high-neck dress as she smiled for the camera alongside her husband, who wore a simple white shirt. The duo was seen with pink drinks in their hand and an extravagant set-up behind them. There appeared to be a tent set up with lights, red heart-shaped balloons, rose petals and much more. In the caption of her post, the actor mentioned that her husband did everything that was on his 'cheesy list' as a surprise for her on Monday. However, she mentioned that she envisioned a 'cozy evening at home' with him by her side, which he would have liked too. She went on to thank him for stepping out of his 'comfort zone' and doing something special for her.

Her caption read, "Last night you surprised me by doing all things that were in 'cheesy list' for you. You executed the idea of a 'typically ideal' Valentine's to see me smiling, while on the contrast I envisioned a cozy evening at home how you would have liked. What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone.♥️ There are many definitions of love. A scientific version could be- "In love you change your shape like water in a vessel while retaining your original characteristics." Transformation being an important part of evolution, love must be studied too when studying Darwin's theory. 🧿@VivekDahiya Thank you 🤗🧿"

Have a look at the duo's pictures here-

