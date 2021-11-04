Diwali 2021: Preity Zinta & Dia Mirza Wish Fans And Followers 'love And Light'

Several Bollywood stars took to social media on the occasion of Diwali to extend their wishes to their fans and followers. Some of them include Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty and others. Preity Zinta and Dia Mirza have now also headed online to wish their fans and followers ‘love and light’.

On Diwali, Preity Zinta and Dia Mirza extend their wishes to fans

Preity Zinta headed to Twitter and penned down a note for her fans on the occasion of Diwali. She wished that the festival would take away the darkness and bring light into the lives of many. She wrote, “Happy Diwali everyone 🙏 May this Diwali light up all our lives and take away the darkness from inside and outside. Wish you all love n light always.”

Happy Diwali everyone 🙏 May this Diwali light up all our lives and take away the darkness from inside and outside. Wish you all love n light always 🪔🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/xPjzGpOcMQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 4, 2021

Dia Mirza on the other hand dedicated Diwali 2021 to all those who have suffered losses during the pandemic. She mentioned that her thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones to the Coronavirus, and also with those who lost their jobs. The actor also hoped that the future will bring better things into the lives of many. Dia wished her fans good health and love as she wrote, “This Diwali our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones to Covid, those who have lost jobs and are facing hardships. May your lives be filled with love and light. And may the times ahead be better for everyone.”

This Diwali our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones to Covid, those who have lost jobs and are facing hardships. May your lives be filled with love and light. And may the times ahead be better for everyone.



Happy Diwali 🪔💛 Wishing everyone good health and love. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 4, 2021

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza recently opened up about the overwhelming feeling of seeing her son, Avyaan, celebrate his first Diwali. She also mentioned that her family will celebrate the festival in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. She mentioned that she wishes to raise her son on a planet that is not choking with toxins.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on the eve of Diwali itself and wished her fans 'love, light and happiness'. She uploaded a series of pictures as she donned her ethnic best and posed before the camera. Abhishek Bachchan was also among the Bollywood stars who took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and followers.

आप सब को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएँ। 🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2021

Image: Unsplash, Instagram/@realpz/@diamirzaofficial