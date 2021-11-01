Halloween 2021: Preity Zinta Celebrates With Glamorous Black And Gold Outfit

Preity Zinta, who has an active social media presence, took to Instagram to post some pictures from her Halloween 2021 celebrations and left her fans in awe. She donned a gold headgear, which was the highlight of her costume. The headgear was bedazzled with golden studs, which left actors including Jacquline Fernandez amazed too.

Preity Zinta posted a reel in which she flaunted her outfit to her fans and followers. Apart from the headgear, she also wore a black and gold top, which has shiny jewels, making it more appealing. Her eyeliner was perfectly put and she wore a bright red lipstick, which complemented her mostly black outfit. In the caption of her post she wrote, "Happy Halloween everyone 👻🎃💀🕸 Here’s to a Golden Halloween ❤️" As soon as the actor posted the reel, Jacquline Fernandez headed to the comments section to express her amazement as she wrote, "Wow".

Preity Zinta celebrates Halloween 2021 in style

Preity Zinta also shared a boomerang video on her Instagram from her Halloween celebrations. In the video, she can be seen with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The duo shook a leg with their friends, who are all dressed in unique outfits. She captioned the video, "Dancing the night away" and used the hashtag #PatiParmeshwar.

Preity Zinta often posts about her husband on Instagram and recently spent Karwa Chauth with him in the most unique way. She posted a picture of the happy couple at the T20 World Cup as the two smiled at the camera. As the Indian cricket team was playing the math, Preity Zinta held a creative fan in her hand, which was orange, white and green, the colours of the Indian flag. She called it a 'sporty' Karwa Chauth as she mentioned she celebrated it with her 'man in blue'. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and settled down in Los Angeles.

The actor recently celebrated 16 years of Salaam Namaste, in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan. She took to Instagram on the occasion and shared a video montage of pictures from the film. She wrote, "Salaam Namaste turns 16 today & my dil is still going Hmmmm ❤️"

Image: Instagram/@realpz