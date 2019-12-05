DMK Approaches SC, Seeks The Top Court To Stop Local Body Polls

The principal opposition party of the state, DMK on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the election notification released by the state election commission to conduct the rural local body polls. DMK in its petition mentioned that there were some legal complications in the delimitation of the village Panchayat wards which should be rectified by the state election commission and hence, this election should not happen.

Last week, the state election commissioner notified that the local body polls will happen in two phases, which will take place on December 27 and December 30 and the counting will happen on January 2. However, DMK was not satisfied with the announcement of this local body polls and the President of the party M K Stalin said, "Even the general elections happen in one day in the state since the beginning and it's the first time local body polls are conducted in two phases, it's the mockery of democracy and there is some hidden agenda behind this."

READ: DMK gives adjournment notice in LS on economic slowdown

READ: After flitting between DMK, MDMK & AIADMK; journeyman TN actor-neta Radha Ravi joins BJP

DMK opposes the ordinance by state government

A few days back, the state government had passed an ordinance to change the method of selecting the local body heads. The DMK was not happy about this change. Still, DMK chief MK Stalin said that DMK will contest the elections no matter what the method would be. With many complications in the announcement of local body polls, DMK has finally approached the SC, seeking stay for the elections until the delimitation and reservation of wards are done properly, according to the population census.

The local body polls are vital as the assembly elections in the state did not take place for three years. This will be a sample of how the elections are going to be in 2021.

READ: DMK MPs protest in Parliament premises; demand Farooq Abdullah's release

READ: DMK President MK Stalin Lands In Mumbai For Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.