After Flitting Between DMK, MDMK & AIADMK; Journeyman TN Actor-neta Radha Ravi Joins BJP

Tamil film and television actor Radha Ravi joined BJP in presence of party working president JP Nadda in Chennai on Saturday. Jagat Prakash Nadda is on a one day visit to Tamil Nadu and laid the foundation stone for party offices in 16 districts in Tiruvallur. After joining the BJP, Radha Ravi has jumped the ship once again. Coming from a committed Dravidian family, Radha Ravi is known for altering his stand, and also for being the son of M R Radha who had infamously shot MGR in his throat before the latter became Tamil Nadu's CM.

Elected for one term on AIADMK ticket

The actor started out his political career in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), before setting foot in the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) when Vaiko split from the former to form his own party. After a short run in MDMK, Ravi returned to DMK. He joined the AIADMK in the 2000s in presence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He was elected for one term from the Saidapet constituency on an AIADMK ticket during the 2002 Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections.

DMK expelled him for making sexist remarks about Nayanthara

In 2017, he left AIADMK and rejoined DMK. Two years later in 2019, Radha Ravi made sexist remarks about actor Nayanthara during the audio launch of her movie. Ravi’s remark about the actress drew sharp criticism from various sectors. In a statement announcing Ravi’s suspension from all party posts, DMK party general secretary K Anbazhagan said the comments were unacceptable for the DMK and that Ravi was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it. Following this, Radha Ravi quit DMK and joined AIADMK in June.

Joined BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, now Ravi has once again shifted his base and has joined the BJP. A lawyer turned actor, Radha Ravi is the son of veteran Tamil actor and politician Madras Rajagopalan Radhakrishnan (M R Radha). A former chief member of the Tamil Nadu Film Artist Association, Ravi is currently the president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Association. Actor Nayanthara who later put out a statement thanked DMK leader MK Stalin for his swift action.

