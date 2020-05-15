'Gulabo Sitabo' OTT release: After INOX's statement, now PVR Cinemas CEO 'disappointed'

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the scenario of the film industry. After reports of numerous films being planned for an Over-The-Top release, the first official announcement of Gulabo Sitabo’s digital premiere made headlines on Thursday. While a section of celebrities and netizens cheered the announcement, multiplex chains are not happy.

After INOX issued a strong statement post the announcement, now PVR Cinemas too has expressed its displeasure. In a recent interview with a news portal, PVR Cinemas CEO Kamal Gianchandani stated that they were ‘disappointed’ with the development. The multiplex chain had also requested the makers to hold back the fillm till the resumption of the theatres, and are now unhappy that the makers did not accede to the request.

On Thursday, INOX Cinemas released a strong statement after it was announced that the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana film will directly hit Amazon Prime. The multiplex chain conveyed its ‘extreme displeasure and disappointment’ and termed it 'alarming and disconcerting'.

“It is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best,” the statement read. The company urged all makers to not skip the theatrical run at this time.

Meanwhile, in a new development, another film, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi has also been announced for a digital premiere. While Gulabo Sitabo will be released on June 12, the makers of Shakuntala Devi have not annouced its release date. There are reports of many other films like Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb being tipped for a digital premiere.

