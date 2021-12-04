Do You Know Katrina Kaif's Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania Has Also Appeared In Movies?

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was recently spotted arriving at Katrina Kaif's residence ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The duo is set to tie the knot in a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from December 7 to 9, as per several reports. Anaita Shroff Adajania is not only a famous celebrity stylist but has also appeared in a few Bollywood films.

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania in Bollywood films

Anaita Shroff Adajania was first seen on the big screen in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which she played the role of Sheena. She acted alongside Kajol and played her character, Simran's friend. She also featured in Kal Ho Na Ho as she made a cameo appearance. She played the role of Geeta Parekh in the film, who was seen as a fellow MBA candidate alongside Naina and Rohit, who were played by Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan respectively.

Apart from appearing in Bollywood films, she has also styled costumes for actors from the industry. She has designed costumes for films including Ra One, Cocktail, Race 2, Dear Zindagi and many others. She has also won several accolades for her work. She has bagged two IIFA Awards for Best Costume Design. The first being for her work in the 2007 film Dhoom 2 and the second for her work in Love Aaj Kal.

Anaita is also the fashion director for Vogue India and has made a name for herself in the Indian and global fashion industry. It all began when she became the junior editor in 1996 at Elle India. She is famous for being Deepika Padukone’s personal stylist and has also styled reality TV personality, Kim Kardashian for her appearance in the 2018 issue of Vogue. She is now reportedly all set to style Katrina Kaif on her big day as Katrina will soon tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal. The duo will reportedly get married in the midst of 120 guests, who are required to be fully vaccinated. Republic Media Network's sources reported that those on the guest list include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and many more.

Image: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania