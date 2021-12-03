Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar To Alia Bhatt; Check Full Guest List

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot soon in a luxurious wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding which is expected to take place on December 9 will be attended by notable personalities from the film industry as well as politics, business and sports fraternity. Moreover, the couple has also made sure to follow travel and safety precautions for their guests.

As the fans keep a close eye on more updates about the grand ceremony, Republic Media Network's sources have managed to gather the list of high profiled guests who will be attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Take a look below.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Guest List

A total of 120 guests are expected to attend the actors' wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan which will include known faces from Bollywood, politics, business and sports. The guests are also required to be double vaccinated in order to attend the ceremony. Actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with beau Alia Bhatt are set to attend the wedding as their hotel rooms have been booked under their names.

Additionally, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar and Farah Khan are reportedly on the guest list. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will also attend the wedding. Arpita Sharma is also on the guest list. The guest will also enjoy a special safari at the Ranthambore National Park which is a famous tourist spot in Rajasthan.

The duo has also made special arrangements for their guests' journey as 22 charter planes have been arranged to fly them to Jaipur and around 70 luxury cars will take them to Sawai Madhopur. Several resorts and hotels have been booked for the wedding ceremonies which will commence on December 7 to December 10.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09