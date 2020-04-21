"Doctors' Advice": Salman Khan's Father Salim Clarifies Taking Walks On Road Amid Lockdown

On Tuesday, there were reports that Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was spotted taking a walk on the Bandra Promenade, not once but many times over the last three weeks. Salim Khan was taking a half an hour walk, according to the reports.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Salim Khan admitted that he has been taking walks as advised by the doctors. He clarified that he has lower back issues and has been advised that if he stops it will affect his back.

Salim Khan, who has been taking walks for the last 40 years said that he has a pass issued by the Government that is valid till April 30. Further adding, he said that he is a law-abiding citizen and is being targetted because he is a celebrity.

Defending himself, Salim Khan also said that he has seen so many people take a stroll with their pets but no one has questioned them for flouting the lockdown rules. "Taking all safety measures, and following all the norms possible," Salim Khan concluded.

Salman Khan's Message

Salman Khan took to instagram to hail the "corona warriors" and urge his fans to "Stay-at-Home" and follow norms of social distancing. In a video message on Instagram, Khan, expressed deep concerns for recent incidents of attacks on doctors and other frontline workers.

"In any diseases , results coming positive is a very sad especially when it is for a disease for which there is no cure. But people who are Covid-19 positive becoming negative and losing all hope is an even sadder thing. Not understanding the sorrow and predicament of someone who has been infected with novel coronavirus is Anti-Human," said the actor.

Known for his inimitable style of hosting on reality show Bigg Boss, he urged his fans, " Please remember that doctors, nurses, police officials and bank officials are all doing their jobs so you can stay at home. We need to respect and honour them for their contribution. Our job is to stay at home and follow our precautions and guidelines prescribed by the government," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

