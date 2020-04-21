Alia Bhatt praises Salman Khan's latest song 'Pyaar Karona', calls it 'lovely'

As soon as Salman Khan released his song Pyaar Karona amid Coronavirus lockdown, it won the hearts of his fans on the internet. The song which won several praises from his fans was also lauded by actress Alia Bhatt who too was in complete awe of Salman for his efforts. The Raazi star took to social media to praise Salman’s song Pyaar Karona.

Alia Bhatt appreciates Salman Khan's latest song

Alia reposted Salman’s post of his song on her Instagram story and praised the megastar. She appreciated the song and called it ‘lovely.’ Alia shared the post and wrote, “So Lovely @BeingSalmanKhan,” with a clapping emoticon. Not just Alia, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif too shared Salman’s song on her social media handle.

Salman Khan dropped his latest song in a bid to inspire people amid the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world and in India. The song is made using minimal resources and is penned down by the star himself and Hussain Dalal. In a recent interview to a leading daily, the actor opened up about the idea behind his new song Pyaar Karona.

In the interview, he was asked about the thought behind making Pyaar Karona. The actor who is currently spending his quarantine period in his Panvel farmhouse replied to the question by saying that the lyrics of this song express exactly what he wants to tell the world during the current situation. Salman Khan has given the message with lyrics, Pyaar Karona, Madad Karona, Sabr Rakhona (Love everyone, Help everyone and be patient). Some time back, Alia and Salman made headlines where they were supposed to work together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. However, due to some issues, the film was shelved.

