Does Urvashi Rautela Have Any Marriage Plans? Actress Replies To Fan's Query

Indian actor and model Urvashi Rautela usually interacts with her fans through social media. The Hate Story 4 actor is often active on her Instagram as she recently came forward to answer her fans' questions. The actor conducted an 'ask me anything' session through her Instagram stories and answered several questions. While some asked about her favourite destinations, others asked about her favourite Miss Universe. A few questions were about her plans for marriage. Urvashi replied with utmost clarity when it came to marriage.

What are Urvashi Rautela's plans for marriage?

When asked about her plans for marriage, Urvashi wrote 'Obviously' on her Instagram story. The actor made sure that she certainly has plans to get married. Yet, another question raised after she confirmed that she would get married someday.

The question that emerged was, whether she is going to prefer arranged marriage or love marriage. When asked about her preference for marriage, Urvashi straightaway replied that she would be going for an arranged marriage. Here's how the Great Grand Masti actor replied to the question.

Is Urvashi Rautela dating anybody?

The much-emerged question about the dating situation of Urvashi Rautela has not been answered yet. The actor was recently seen with Guru Randhawa as she shared a picture with the singer. The picture fueled an ample amount of rumours in the industry. Apparently, the picture was from an upcoming music video featuring Guru Randhawa with Urvashi Rautela. In the caption, Urvashi wrote 'Mar Jayenge ðŸ’”ðŸ¥€ Hum Mar Jayenge ðŸ¥€ðŸ¥€ðŸ¥€' which is the title of their new song.

Urvashi Rautela's photos usually gain much attention. This one was no different. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram was filled with compliments as soon as she posted the picture with the singer. Several fans of the two artists even asked them to date.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming projects

The actor made her acting debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. Since then, she has worked in several movies. Urvashi Rautela's movies list includes Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4. The actor will be soon featured in an upcoming film Inspector Avinash starring opposite Randeep Hooda.

