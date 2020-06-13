'Doing Me Better Than Me': Ananya Panday Reacts To Ronit Ashra's Videos Mimicking Her

TikTok star Ronit Ashra is mimicking Ananya Panday on his Instagram handle and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor is loving his impressions. Calling it 'Fabulous', Ananya said that Ronit is doing her 'better' than herself.

Ronit who wears a wig and lip-syncs dialogues or snippets from interviews of different celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and others, has garnered millions of views on his posts. But his Ananya Panday impression has won many hearts on the Internet.

Ananya Panday says she did not have time to realise how many projects she had completed

Watch the videos

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The film is a romantic drama produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. She has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Fighter alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda which will a Pan India release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.