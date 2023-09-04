Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s starrer Dono will make its theatrical debut on October 5. The film marks the debut of both the star kids, who are the children of Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon, respectively. The trailer of the same was released by its makers on Monday.

2 things you need to know

Dono is directed by Avinash Barjatya, son of Suraj Barjatya.

The film also marks his directorial debut.

Dono set in a wedding backdrop

Dev (Rajveer Deol), a friend of the bride, and Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the groom, meet against the backdrop of a grandiose destination wedding. A romance develops between the two strangers in the midst of the celebrations of a large, extravagant Indian wedding.

While Meghna recently became single after splitting with her six-year partner, Dev had been in love with the bride for a very long time and grudgingly agreed to attend her wedding. Dev and Meghna's chance encounter and bond are hinted at in the trailer.

The film's creators debuted the trailer on Monday in Mumbai. Along with the cast and crew, Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, and Poonam Dhillon attended the trailer premiere event.

Dono in theatres later this year

Dono is directed by Avnish Barjatya, carrying on the tradition of the Barjatya family's production company. He previously served as an assistant director on the sets of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Uunchai under his father. Dono is expected to hit theatres later this year.

For those who may not know, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra announced the youngster's acting debut back in 2020. Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless."