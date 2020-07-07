'Lump In My Throat': Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Singh After Watching 'Dil Bechara' Trailer

"We can't decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life," says Sushant Singh Rajput in a poignant scene from the trailer of his swansong, Dil Bechara, unveiled on Monday. Dil Bechara is gearing up for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, weeks after the 34-year-actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. After watching the trailer, directors Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta took to their Twitter handle to pen a note for Sushant & director Mukesh Chhabra.

Mehta wrote, "The #DilBecharaTrailer has left a lump in my throat. Can't believe this young boy with such a beautiful smile is no more. He looks so alive in the trailers. Cruel. Very cruel." [sic]. While Sinha said, "Never met Sushant, didn’t know him at all but part of small town middle class aspirations is what I probably shared with him. I hope he’s in a better place today. Dear @CastingChhabra We stand behind you as you bring this gem to life all alone." [sic]

About Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film.

'Help' spotted on Sushant Singh Rajput's tee in 'Dil Bechara', leaves fans in shock

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

As 'Dil Bechara' trailer releases, fan notices major similarity with SSR's film 'Raabta'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.