'Double XL': Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid About Fat-shaming For New Film; Watch

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are all set to give befitting replies to trolls through their upcoming film Double XL. The duo took to their respective social media handles and shared the film’s announcement with a video while talking about body and fat-shaming. Huma introduces herself as Rajshri Trivedi from Meerut and Sonakshi calls herself Saira Khanna from Delhi.

The upcoming film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. The film is bankrolled by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. For the unversed, the film’s shooting is completed. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, it also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in pivotal roles. It is set to release in the summer of 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi shares a video while announcing the next project

The film’s announcement video shows the two stars enjoying burgers and drinks while talking about fat shaming. The video starts with Huma asking Sonakshi about how to reduce the weight the two have gained for the film, Double XL. Sonakshi replies, “Just like we did for becoming a heroine for the first time," and adds, “Have you forgotten the time when people used to say ‘Huma Qureshi is too heavy to be a leading lady?’ Huma also asks Sonakshi, “And have you forgotten how people used to call you Motakshi in the comments section of your every promo and video?"

The video further shows Sonakshi asking Huma about fat-shaming each other to which the latter replies, “Why not, people consider fat-shaming a matter of pride in our country.” This social comedy questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been prevailing in society. The film has been shot extensively across London and New Delhi.

According to Pinkvilla, the story of the film explores the journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size. Meanwhile, on the work front, Qureshi will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling and Ajith starrer Tamil film Valimai, while Sinha has Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda and Reema Kagti’s untitled web series in the works.

IMAGE: Instagram/IamHumaQ