Sonakshi Sinha Catches Huma Qureshi Using Her Photo; Jokes About Sending A 'legal Notice'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has recently joked about how if someone uses her pictures 'just to get compliments' on social media, she will send a 'legal notice'. Her friend actor Huma Qureshi seems like no exception. The two stars have often engaged in fun banter with one another on the photo-sharing platform as they have known to be long time buddies. On the work front, the duo is gearing up to star in a film together that will tackle a societal issue.

Sonakshi Sinha threatens Huma Qureshi with a legal notice

On November 1, actor Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her Halloween celebration. She shared a picture of a person holding a cutout in front of her face. As the face of the person was mostly covered, fans simply assumed it was Qureshi behind the mask. As fans and celebrities alike poured in compliments for the actor, one person was quick to call out Qureshi in an instagram story.

Image: Huma Qureshi IG

Sonakshi Sinha was quick to comment under the post to call out the actor by writing, ''Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as ur own 😂😂😂'' The 34-year-old was not done there as she took her Instagram story on the same day and shared Huma Qureshi's recent post to slam her for posting her pictures without her permission on social media.

Image: Sonakshi Sinha IG

She also hilariously threatened Huma Qureshi with a legal notice and asked to stop posting her pictures. Sinha wrote, ''Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you a legal notice''.

More on Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi

This would not be the first time for the two actors to engage in a hilarious online row as earlier, Huma Qureshi had called Sinha for copying her hairstyle. The Dabangg actor had sported two pigtails for her trip to Goa. Qureshi was quick to point out that she was copying her by commenting, ''Did you copy my hairstyle… Chor.''.

On the work front, according to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have joined hands to star in the upcoming film Double XL which will address the issue of body image in society.

Image: Instagram/@aslisona/iamhumaq