Dream Girl 2 New Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana As Pooja Is Wooed By Several Lovers

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 will make its theatrical debut on August 25. Ahead of its release, the makers have been unveiling character posters from the movie. The latest one features the lead actor Ayushmann along with the supporting cast members Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot.

2 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Like the first part, the second installment is also directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

New poster introduces Pooja and her line of lovers

Ayushmann took to his Instagram on Monday and shared the new poster from his upcoming flick Dream Girl 2. It showcases Pooja as she poses like a princess in a flowing lehenga. Her army of lovers can be seen sporting wide smiles. Annu Kapoor stands in the background looking bewildered. Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, is seen clutching the other end of the lehenga.

(Dream Girl 2 poster shared by Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram)

Ayushmann also shared that Dream Girl 2 is set to be a mass entertainer which blends elements of theatricality with the essence of a family entertainer. He stated that he believes that the film will resonate with audiences across cities, from small towns to major metropolises, as its tone appeals to a wide spectrum of the audience.

What is Dream Girl 2 all about?

The story of Dream Girl 2 revolves around Karam, the protagonist of the movie, who assumes the identity of Pooja to showcase his ability to sing in a feminine voice. He develops feelings for Pari Srivastav, played by Ananya Panday. However, Pari’s father (Paresh Raval) wants her to get married and have a stable life. The teaser suggests an entertaining journey filled with amusing difficulties and embarrassing situations.

Dream Girl 2 is slated to open in theatres on August 25. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in July but the release date got postponed due to VFX work.