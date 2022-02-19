'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Thriller-drama Gets Another Leading Actor On Board

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu have completed the first schedule of their forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the seven-day schedule of the sequel began last week and was held in Navi Mumbai. According to a report by Pinkvilla, along with Ajay and Tabu, there was one more actor who joined their shoot- Akshaye Khanna.

As per the report, this film marks Ajay and Akshaye's fourth film together as they featured together in a film after 12 years. The duo also appeared together on the big screen was in Aakrosh, which released in 2010.

Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2

A trade source told Pinkvilla that in Drishyam 2, the original Malayalam version, Ajay, his family, and Tabu pick up their journey from where they left in its part one. However, the report suggests in the new season, Vijay is shown as a prosperous businessman who lives happily with his family when fresh evidence entangles their family in another new set of problems. Vijay, however, is determined to protect his family at all costs. The core continues to remain the same as how an uneducated man again executes a perfect plan to save his family.

At this stage in Drishyam 2, Akshaya Khanna's character steps in. The trade source told Pinkvilla that apart from the drama, intrigue, and action, Abhishek and the writers of the sequel have 'fleshed out a new character, which is played by Akshaye and is not there in the first part. Reportedly, Akshaye plays a cop who is a close associate of Tabu and assists her in the investigation. His character is 'tough, smart, savvy, and a sharp cop', who is on Ajay's tails and is 'determined to pin the charge on him'.

Ajay and Akshaye have worked together in films like Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee, JP Dutta’s LOC, and Priyadarshan’s Aakrosh. The source also revealed to the publication that it was Ajay who suggested they approach the younger actor when Abhishek started casting for the film.

In Drishyam 2, Ajay is seen as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IGP Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, among others. The film went on floors in the first week of January this year, however, it got delayed due to the third wave of the pandemic. A small schedule of Bholaa was held during this time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring him alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 25. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actor will play the role of a police officer in the show which also stars Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol.

As per Pinkvilla, after completing the first schedule of the thriller drama, Ajay has moved to shoot for Dharmendra Sharma's Hindi remake of Kaithi, titled Bholaa. The film is being shot in various locations in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@abhishekpathakk