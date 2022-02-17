'Drishyam 2' Goes On Floors: Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting With Director Abhishek Pathak

Ajay Devgn's thriller mystery films surely have a separate fanbase. The actor always makes sure to amaze his fans through his ace acting skills. While he is currently gearing up for the release of his digital debut, a web series, Rudra, the actor has begun shooting for the sequel to his critically acclaimed film Drishyam.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn recently shared what seems to be an edited photo to announce the commencement of Drishyam 2. The actor has reportedly started shooting with director Abhishek Pathak in Mumbai. The film will be later extensively shot in Goa in the upcoming months. While Ajay Devgn is slated to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and more will also play their respective roles. The movie is being jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is the official remake of Mohanlal's 2021 movie of the same name. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? Drishyam 2 shoot begins."

Details about Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn starred in the 2015 hit film Drishyam. The movie followed a common man Vijay Salgaonkar, who leaves no stones unturned when it comes to shielding his family after the disappearance of a policewoman's son. The film also starred Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera, Rajat Kapoor as Meera's husband Mahesh and Ishita Dutta as Anju. The film was the official remake of Mohanlal starter Malayalam movie of the same name. The upcoming sequel's plot is expected to revolve around Vijay's family, which will again get entangled in a criminal investigation. Vijay's quest to protect his family from the legal institution will bring drama.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring him alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 25. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actor will play the role of a police officer in the show which also stars Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol.

Image: Instagram/@abhishekpathakk