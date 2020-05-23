'Drishyam' And Other Hindi Remakes Of South Indian Movies Which Are Loved By Fans

Many Bollywood films are remakes of South Indian films. And some of these movies have several remakes in different languages like the movie Drishyam, which has a Telugu, Tamil and Kannada version as well. Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu movie Kshanam whereas Ranveer Singh’s action-comedy Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film Temper. Many of these movies have crossed the 100 crore mark. Let’s take a look at the Bollywood remake of South Indian films that are equally popular.

Drishyam

This movie has several versions including Drushyam (Telugu, 2014), Drishya (Kannada, 2014), Papanasam (Tamil, 2015) and Drishyam (Hindi, 2015). Acting powerhouses like Mohanlal and Kamal Hassan have outstanding performance in the Kannada and Tamil version of the film. The movie revolves around an ordinary man whose daughter is filmed against her will by an IG’s son. One thing leads to other and the tainted son is killed in a jostle. The plot progresses with various secrets and the movie is a satisfactory watch.

Kabir Singh

Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is released his first Hindi film Kabir Singh which is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The movie is also loosely inspired by Vanga's life as a physiotherapy student. The Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, despite getting caught in controversy, was a big hit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The 2007 horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles. The movie focuses on Avni, played by Vidya, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The film was acclaimed by both the critics and audience and was a huge success at the box office as well. What you probably didn't know is that it is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, starring Shobhana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi.

Simmba

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood in lead roles, Simmba is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie is a spin-off from the Singham franchise. It is an adaptation of the 2015 Telugu-language film Temper. The film starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.